LONDON Oct 13 Virgin Money, the UK financial
services firm that last year bought Northern Rock, would be
"very interested" in taking a look at a portfolio of 316
branches that Royal Bank of Scotland has put back up for
sale, a person familiar with the matter said.
The source said Virgin Money is keen to grow further after
the Northern Rock deal and would take a look at the business on
offer, but whether it would pursue a deal would depend on issues
like integration prospects and price.
Santander on Friday pulled out of the 1.65 billion pound
($2.65 billion) deal to buy the RBS branches, which come with
1.8 million customers, more than two years after it was struck,
blaming delays in its completion.