* Virgin says deals will boost its domestic competitiveness
* Singapore Airlines buys 10 pct Virgin stake for $108 mln
* Virgin to buy 60 pct of Tiger Australia,100 pct of Skywest
* Shares in Virgin up 6.5 pct; Skywest jumps 53 pct
(Adds analyst comment, shares)
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Oct 30 Singapore Airlines Ltd
will buy a 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia
Holdings Ltd for A$105 million ($108 million), stepping
up its competition with rival Qantas Airways Ltd in the
lucrative Australian market.
The move by Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest
carrier by market value, marks both a step to preserve its
dominant position in the Asia-Pacific premium air travel market
and an effort to deal with its troubled budget associate, Tiger
Airways Holdings Ltd.
As part of a series of deals revealed on Tuesday, Virgin,
Australia's No.2 carrier, will buy 60 percent of Tiger Australia
for A$35 million and invest a further A$62.5 million to increase
the fleet size to 35 aircraft from 11 by 2018.
City Index analyst Peter Esho said Qantas's ambition to
become a premium player in the Asia-Pacific aviation market was
meeting stiff resistance from Singapore Airlines.
"We see today's move by Singapore Airlines as a strategic
shift down south to back Qantas's main domestic competitor," he
said.
Virgin is also buying regional and charter carrier Skywest
, which services fly-in fly-out mining camps, in a deal
worth A$93 million.
Virgin shares rose as much as 6.5 percent to A$0.49 and
shares in Skywest surged 53 percent to A$0.43. Qantas shares
were flat, while Singapore Airlines rose 0.4 percent.
Shares in Tiger Airways, 33 percent owned by Singapore
Airlines, were suspended after the carrier reported a S$18
million second-quarter net loss.
PARTNER UP
Virgin's efforts to shore up its position follow Qantas's
proposed 10-year alliance with Dubai's Emirates,
revealed last month. Qantas ditched its 17-year alliance with
British Airways, owned by IAG, in favour of a 10-year
alliance with Emirates, a key step in the carrier's efforts to
shore up its loss-making international business.
Qantas, which has been propped up by earnings from its
domestic operations, will operate through Dubai rather than
Singapore as part of that deal.
Singapore will join unlisted Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's
flag carrier, in taking a minority equity stake in Virgin.
Etihad also has a 10 percent stake.
"Singapore and Tiger recognise how difficult it would be to
continue to operate in the Australian market and this is a good
resolution for them," said White Funds Management portfolio
manager Angus Gluskie, who holds Virgin shares.
The three deals would make Virgin a stronger competitor in
all segments, including budget, domestic and international,
Virgin Chief Executive John Borghetti said in a conference call
with analysts and media.
"I think we are a formidable group now," Borghetti said.
He said Tiger's financial performance would impact Virgin's
earnings from the three months to June 2013, and both the Tiger
and Skywest deals should be completed around March.
Borghetti said after the deals, Virgin would expand to 139
aircraft and more than 9,000 employees.
(Editing by John Mair and Chris Gallagher)