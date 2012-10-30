MELBOURNE Oct 30 Shares in Australia's Skywest
surged 50 percent on Tuesday after Virgin Australia
Holdings Ltd offered to buy the airline as part of a
set of deals to help it compete with larger rival Qantas Airways
.
Shares in Virgin, which said alliance partner Singapore
Airlines will buy a 10 percent stake for A$105 million
($108 million), rose 6.5 percent.
Seeking to consolidate its domestic position, Virgin also
agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore's struggling
Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60 percent of
Tiger Australia for A$35 million ($36.15 million).
($1 = 0.9683 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)