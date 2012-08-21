LONDON Aug 21 British airline Virgin Atlantic
on Tuesday announced plans to operate three daily return
flights between London and Manchester from next year, its first
foray into the short-haul domestic market.
The airline, founded by billionaire entrepreneur Richard
Branson, plans to fly from London's Heathrow airport to
Manchester airport in the north west of England from March 2013
- providing competition to rival British Airways' short-haul
service.
Virgin Atlantic claims BA, part of IAG, operates a
monopoly on the Heathrow to Manchester route following its
takeover of UK carrier bmi earlier this year.
Virgin is applying for the 12 Heathrow take-off and landing
slots that BA was forced to give up as part of the bmi deal.
Applications for the slots are due by the end of this week.
"The airline is going to apply for all of the remedy slots
being awarded by the European Commission following the IAG
takeover of bmi, but is using some of its existing slots to
service the Manchester to London route," said Virgin Atlantic
chief executive Steve Ridgway.
"The airline believes competition on this route has been
neglected in the remedy process and aims to provide choice for
the 650,000 passengers who travel between the two cities."
The new route will be Virgin's first move into domestic
flying and will feed to its long haul services from Heathrow.
Irish carrier Aer Lingus is also expected to bid
for the slots so it can offer services between the Scottish
capital Edinburgh and Heathrow.
BA operates 17 return flights between London and Manchester
- 13 of which are from Heathrow.