Dec 13 U.S. carrier Virgin America said on Thursday it reached a code-share agreement with Singapore Airlines that will give passengers more travel options.

Under code-sharing agreements, an airline sells seats on another carrier's flights as if they were its own. Virgin America, based in San Francisco, said Singapore Airlines will code-share on select flights.

Virgin America, a U.S.-controlled carrier in which Richard Branson's Virgin Group is a minority shareholder, said the deal will allow it to connect travelers to more destinations across continents.

This week, Singapore Airlines agreed to sell its entire 49 percent stake in Branson's British carrier Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines for $360 million. That deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would create a joint venture that would expand Delta's access to London's Heathrow Airport, a key business market.