WASHINGTON Feb 19 Virgin America airline said
on Wednesday it had won the last eight takeoff and landing slots
at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The slots at the popular, gate-restricted airport that
serves the political and business communities are among those
American Airlines Group was required to sell to win
antitrust approval for its merger with US Airways.
The win by Virgin comes after bidding last month that
awarded 54 slots at Reagan National to Dallas-based Southwest
and 40 to New York-based JetBlue, including 16
that JetBlue had been leasing.
Earlier Wednesday, Spirit Airlines said it had lost
a bid for the slots. A slot is the right to
operate one takeoff or landing.
Virgin, which counts Richard Branson's Virgin Group as a
minority investor, said the new Reagan slots would allow it to
increase service to San Francisco. It said it would announce
flight schedule changes this month based on the slots at Reagan
and LaGuardia International Airport in New York.
American's former parent, AMR Corp, and US Airways agreed to
give up slots at Reagan National and LaGuardia as well as gates
at other airports under a settlement of an antitrust lawsuit by
the U.S. Justice Department seeking to block their combination.
The merger, completed in December, formed the world's largest
airline.
Southwest won 22 of the LaGuardia slots while Virgin America
won the remaining 12.
American Airlines also agreed to give up two gates at each
of the following airports: Chicago O'Hare International Airport,
Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan Airport, Miami
International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
American and US Airways announced last year that they
planned to merge. The Justice Department sued to stop the deal,
saying it would lead to higher fares. The sides announced a
settlement on Nov. 12 after the airlines agreed to a long list
of divestitures.
The Justice Department argued that the slot and gate sales
would give low-cost competitors better access to some of the
country's busiest airports. Analysts, however, said that a
relatively small number of flights would be affected and any
change would be incremental.