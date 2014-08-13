SEATTLE Aug 13 Flight attendants at Virgin America airlines approved representation by the Transport Workers of America union, with 58 percent voting in favor, the union said on Wednesday, citing a National Mediation Board tally.

The decision ends the last non-union U.S. airline and marks the first union at Virgin America, based near San Francisco and started by entrepreneur Richard Branson. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by James Dalgleish)