China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON, June 20 Delta Air Lines Inc has received U.S. antitrust approval to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The European Commission, which is Europe's competition watchdog, also cleared the proposed transaction on Thursday.
Delta announced the deal in December, saying the purchase would allow the U.S. carrier to expand its access to London's Heathrow Airport.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)