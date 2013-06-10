BRUSSELS, June 10 EU antitrust regulators are
expected to give unconditional approval to Delta Air Lines
to buy a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, allowing
it to compete better with U.S. rivals, three people with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Delta and Virgin Atlantic announced the deal in
December last year. It involves setting up a joint venture
allowing both carriers to offer more flights at Heathrow,
Europe's busiest airport.
The agreement is also intended to boost Delta's ability to
better compete with industry leader United Continental
and American Airlines, whose partnership with British Airways
dominates travel between the United States and London.
"The European Commission is likely to approve the deal
without conditions," said one of the sources, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
