LONDON Dec 12 British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of
agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so
that it can analyse the airline's books, the Times reported on
Monday.
The newspaper cited banking sources as saying the
indicative offer from Virgin was lower than a recent offer made
by International Airlines Group (IAG) .
However, Virgin is banking on being able to complete a deal
quickly without the regulatory scrutiny that would accompany a
merger with IAG, originally formed by the merger of BA and
Iberia.
The Times said, without citing a source, that Virgin's
bankers are arguing that Lufthansa would be better off doing a
quick but lower-priced deal with the airline.
The Virgin offer is thought to be in the region of 50
million pounds, while IAG's is about double that figure,
excluding pension and restructuring costs, according to the
article.
German owner of bmi is expected to make a final decision on
a buyer for its British subsidiary early in the new year, the
newspaper said.
The parties involved were unable to be reached for
immediate comment.