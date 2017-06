MELBOURNE Nov 23 Virgin Australia's first-quarter underlying profit before tax was better than a year ago despite higher fuel costs, Australia's no.2 airline said on Wednesday, adding it expects its full-year performance to top last year.

"We while we continue to expect an improvement in underlying performance for this financial year, we are unable to provide clear guidance due to the uncertain economic environment," Chief Executive John Borghetti told shareholders at the group's annual meeting.

