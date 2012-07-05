(Deletes reference to May traffic record)
SYDNEY, July 5 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.
said Thursday it has ordered 23 Boeing 737 MAX 8
aircraft in a deal worth US$2.19 billion at list prices.
Australia's second-largest airline also said it has deferred
delivery of some Boeing 737NG aircraft to beyond 2016 to give it
flexibility to develop the right mix of narrow-body and
wide-body aircraft.
A Virgin spokeswoman declined to provide a number for the
delayed aircraft. The airline's statement said that 31 scheduled
deliveries of Boeing 737-800 aircraft remained on track for
2013-2016.
Virgin could be paying less for the new planes because
airlines often negotiate discounts to official list prices.
Virgin said the new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will begin
flying between 2019 and 2021 and said its expects all of its
older Boeing 737-700 aircraft to exit its fleet by the end of
2013.
Boeing developed the MAX series to replace its Next
Generation family of planes. The new aircraft use less fuel and
reduce CO2 emissions.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Matt Driskill)