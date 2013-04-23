SYDNEY, April 24 Singapore Airlines Ltd
has increased its stake in Virgin Australia Holdings
Ltd to 19.9 percent, buying an additional 9.9 percent
of Australia's No.2 carrier for A$122.6 million ($125.77
million) from Richard Branson's Virgin Group.
Australia's airline industry has been a battleground for
global airlines seeking partnerships in recent months, with
Qantas Airways Ltd establishing a wide-ranging alliance
with Emirates Airlines.
The move comes a day after Virgin received competition
regulator approval to buy a controlling stake in Tiger Australia
from Singapore Airlines' budget associate, Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd.
The deal is subject to approval from Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board.
Singapore Airlines will pay A$0.48 per share, a 5.5 percent
premium to Virgin Australia's last traded price. It bought a 10
percent stake in Virgin Australia in late 2012.
($1 = 0.9748 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)