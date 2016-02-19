By Irene Klotz
| MOJAVE, Calif.
MOJAVE, Calif. Feb 19 Richard Branson's Virgin
Galactic venture prepared to unveil its new passenger spaceship
on Friday, nearly 16 months after a fatal accident destroyed its
sister ship during a test flight over California's Mojave
Desert.
From outward appearances, the new spacecraft is nearly
identical to the one lost on Oct. 31, 2014. The accident was
blamed on pilot error and oversights by Northrop Gumman Corp's
Scaled Composites division, which designed, built and
tested the first vehicle, known as SpaceShipTwo.
Virgin Galactic's own manufacturing arm, The Spaceship
Company, already was well into construction of the second
SpaceShipTwo of the fleet when the accident occurred.
The biggest difference between the two vehicles is the
addition of a pin to prevent a pilot from unlocking the ship's
rotating tail section too soon before descent, which is what
triggered the breakup of the first spaceship, said Galactic
Chief Executive George Whitesides.
The two-pilot, six-passenger spaceship is designed to reach
altitudes of 62 miles (100 km) above the planet, providing a few
minutes of weightlessness and a view out the window of Earth set
against the blackness of space. Nearly 700 people have signed up
for rides, which cost $250,000 each.
Other changes include a device to prevent pilots from
releasing the ship's landing gear too early and a variety of
switch changes to make them more distinct.
"We learned a lot from the accident, and we made a lot of
changes," said Mike Moses, a former NASA shuttle manager who now
oversees spaceflight operations for Galactic.
Friday's unveiling at the Mojave Air and Space Port sets the
stage for a round of test flights for the spaceship. Whitesides
said he expects to rapidly repeat milestones the first spaceship
reached, then incrementally test the new ship at higher speeds
and altitudes. The first spaceship had not yet traveled beyond
the atmosphere.
"All the math, simulations and analysis says this vehicle
should be nice and stable and behave itself, but we need to go
prove that," Moses said.
Virgin Galactic is among a handful of companies, including
Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Paul Allen's
Stratolaunch Systems and Boeing, planning to fly people
in space.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Tom
Brown)