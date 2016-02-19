MOJAVE, Calif. Feb 19 Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic venture prepared to unveil its new passenger spaceship on Friday, nearly 16 months after a fatal accident destroyed its sister ship during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert.

From outward appearances, the new spacecraft is nearly identical to the one lost on Oct. 31, 2014. The accident was blamed on pilot error and oversights by Northrop Gumman Corp's Scaled Composites division, which designed, built and tested the first vehicle, known as SpaceShipTwo.

Virgin Galactic's own manufacturing arm, The Spaceship Company, already was well into construction of the second SpaceShipTwo of the fleet when the accident occurred.

The biggest difference between the two vehicles is the addition of a pin to prevent a pilot from unlocking the ship's rotating tail section too soon before descent, which is what triggered the breakup of the first spaceship, said Galactic Chief Executive George Whitesides.

The two-pilot, six-passenger spaceship is designed to reach altitudes of 62 miles (100 km) above the planet, providing a few minutes of weightlessness and a view out the window of Earth set against the blackness of space. Nearly 700 people have signed up for rides, which cost $250,000 each.

Other changes include a device to prevent pilots from releasing the ship's landing gear too early and a variety of switch changes to make them more distinct.

"We learned a lot from the accident, and we made a lot of changes," said Mike Moses, a former NASA shuttle manager who now oversees spaceflight operations for Galactic.

Friday's unveiling at the Mojave Air and Space Port sets the stage for a round of test flights for the spaceship. Whitesides said he expects to rapidly repeat milestones the first spaceship reached, then incrementally test the new ship at higher speeds and altitudes. The first spaceship had not yet traveled beyond the atmosphere.

"All the math, simulations and analysis says this vehicle should be nice and stable and behave itself, but we need to go prove that," Moses said.

Virgin Galactic is among a handful of companies, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Paul Allen's Stratolaunch Systems and Boeing, planning to fly people in space. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Tom Brown)