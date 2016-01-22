(Adds details about lawsuit, settlement amounts.)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 22 A group of 11 banks agreed to pay more
than $63 million to settle allegations that they misled the
Commonwealth of Virginia and its retirement system about
residential mortgage backed-securities, Attorney General Mark R.
Herring said on Friday.
The banks, which include two Bank of America Corp units
, Morgan Stanley and a unit of the Royal Bank of
Scotland Group PLC, defrauded the state's retirement
fund by selling it shoddy mortgage bonds in the run-up to the
financial crisis, Virginia's attorney general said in a 2014
lawsuit.
None of banks admitted liability in the settlement, Herring
said.
The $63 million pact is the largest non-health care-related
sum ever obtained in a suit brought under a Virginia law aimed
at curbing fraud against the commonwealth's taxpayers, Herring
said in a statement.
In the lawsuit, Herring said an analysis showed nearly 40
percent of the mortgages that backed 220 securities purchased by
Virginia's retirement fund were fraudulently represented as
posing a lower risk of default than they actually did.
The fund, which bought the securities between 2004 and 2010,
lost a total of $383 million when it was forced to sell the
securities, the lawsuit said.
Herring had originally sought a total of $1.15 billion from
the banks, or triple the commonwealth's damages, a penalty
allowed under the law at issue.
Two Bank of America units will together pay $19.5 million,
the largest share of the settlement, followed by a Royal Bank of
Scotland Group PLC unit ($10 million), a Barclays PLC
unit ($9 million) and Morgan Stanley ($6.9 million).
Other banks in the settlement include units of Credit Suisse
AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC
Holdings plc,, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS
AG.
A spokesman for HSBC said the bank is pleased to have
concluded the matter. Representatives for the other banks either
declined comment or could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alan
Crosby)