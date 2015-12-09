(Adds details of spending plan)

NEW YORK Dec 9 The state of Virginia will issue $2.43 billion in bonds in the 2017-2018 fiscal year to fund research and economic development, Governor Terry McAuliffe said on Wednesday.

Virginia operates a two-year budget, which the governor will update in a presentation on Dec. 17.

The funding will include $849.6 million for projects at Virginia's four-year higher education institutions to support research, increase classroom capacity and improve campus infrastructure, the governor's office said in a statement.

It will also include $350 million to increase capacity at Virginia's sea ports. The increased capacity is needed to handle extra cargo from the widening of the Panama Canal, it added.

The governor announced the bond package in a speech at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.