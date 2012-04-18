April 18 The Virginia state Senate approved an
$85 billion biennial budget in a special session on Wednesday,
sending the spending plan already passed by the House to the
governor for review.
"I look forward to conducting an expedited comprehensive
review of this final document in the weeks ahead, and making
amendments as may be necessary," Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell
said in a statement.
The state Senate had failed to pass the budget on Tuesday
over disputes about funding an extension of the metro train
system to Dulles International Airport. Virginia's budget year
begins July 1 and clashes last month forced the legislature to
convene a special session to pass a spending and tax plan.
"Budgets are generally a tapestry of compromises. No budget
contains funding for every program that each legislator
supports," said McDonnell.
"Unfortunately, some Senate Democrats spent the session
seeking multiple excuses to vote against the budget," added
McDonnell, who has been mentioned as a possible Republican vice
presidential pick.
Budget battles are not new in Virginia - the legislature had
to overcome impasses in 2001, 2004 and 2006.
Unlike many states, Virginia is quickly recovering from the
2007-09 recession, mostly due to its proximity to the nation's
capital and the military installations along its coastline.
The state's total revenue collections rose 7.6 percent last
month from March 2011, and were up 5.3 percent for the fiscal
year-to-date, said Treasurer Richard Brown in a letter earlier
this week. The commonwealth forecast collections to grow 4.6
percent this fiscal year, which ends June 30, from last year.
The two-year budget would reduce the unfunded liabilities
for the state pension system by $9 billion by 2031, McDonnell
said. The Virginia Retirement System is at risk of having a
little more than 60 percent of the money needed to cover state
and local retirement benefits. Throughout the recession, the
state lowered its payments into the pension fund.