WASHINGTON Oct 23 A Fox News guest terrorism
analyst pleaded not guilty on Friday to U.S. charges that he
falsely claimed to have been a CIA agent for decades, federal
prosecutors said.
Wayne Simmons, 62, of Annapolis, Maryland, entered the plea
in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, a Washington
suburb, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Trial was set for Feb. 23. The Speedy Trial Act was waived
because Judge T.S. Ellis III found the case "unusual and
complex," the statement said.
Simmons had appeared on Fox News, the top-ranked U.S. cable
television news network, as an unpaid guest analyst on terrorism
since 2002.
A grand jury indicted him last week for portraying himself
as an "Outside Paramilitary Special Operations Officer" for the
CIA from 1973 to 2000.
The indictment said Simmons allegedly tried to use that
claim to get government security clearances and work as a
defense contractor. At one point he was deployed overseas as an
intelligence adviser to senior military officers.
He faces charges of major fraud against the United States,
wire fraud and making false statements to the government. A
federal judge has ordered Simmons held in jail, citing arrests
for driving under the influence and assault and firearms
convictions.
The prosecutors' statement said Simmons' lawyer, public
defender Whitney Minter, was seeking a top secret clearance.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)