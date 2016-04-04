(Recasts, adds background)
RICHMOND, Va., April 4 Virginia's governor
vetoed a bill on Monday that would have made the state the first
in the country to require that parents be notified if students
were assigned readings labeled "sexually explicit."
A mother's objection to Toni Morrison's novel "Beloved"
being taught in her son's classroom helped spur the legislation
that would have given parents more control over classroom
materials.
"This requirement lacks flexibility and would require the
label of 'sexually explicit' to apply to an artistic work based
on a single scene, without further context," Governor Terry
McAuliffe, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The bill passed the Republican-controlled legislature by
votes of 77-21 in the House of Delegates and 22-17 in the
Senate. That would not be enough to override McAuliffe's veto,
which would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber.
The measure would have made Virginia the first U.S. state to
mandate that schools notify parents if teachers planned to use
the labeled materials, according to the American Library
Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom.
McAuliffe said the Virginia Board of Education was studying
the issue, focusing on existing local policies and potential
state policies.
The measure had been opposed by a number of free speech
groups, including the American Library Association and the
National Coalition Against Censorship.
The novel by Morrison, a Nobel laureate, is the story of a
runaway slave who kills her 2-year-old daughter to save her from
a life in slavery.
"Beloved" won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988. The
American Library Association has it on a list of banned or
challenged classics.
Virginia House Speaker William Howell, a Republican who was
among the bill's sponsors, said he was unaware of McAuliffe's
veto and had no reaction.
"I have to see what his veto message said," he said.
