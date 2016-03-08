March 8 Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has
signed a bill that makes the state the first in the United
States to regulate fantasy sports, a multibillion-dollar online
business whose legality has been challenged across the country.
The measure signed by McAuliffe, a Democrat, mandates that
players be 18 or older, offers players limits on how much they
can bet, requires annual audits and bars employees from
competing in company contests. It takes effect on July 1.
"This bill, which was passed by super majorities of both
chambers, will empower Virginia to regulate this emerging
industry and keep consumers safe from abuses," Brian Coy, a
McAuliffe spokesman, said in a statement. The governor signed
the bill on Monday.
The growing fantasy sports industry dominated by DraftKings
and FanDuel has drawn increased attention from state regulators
over the past year, with the attorneys general of New York,
Illinois and Nevada questioning their legality. The games are
illegal in several states.
The companies charge customers to take part in mostly
single-day games in which they draft a roster of players whose
performance on the field earns points.
In statements on a sports gaming website, spokesmen for
DraftKings and FanDuel welcomed the Virginia measure.
Texas reached a deal with FanDuel last week in which the
company will halt paid operations in the state on May
2.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)