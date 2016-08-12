Aug 12 A worker died at a Goodyear Tire and
Rubber plant at Danville, Virginia, on Friday, the fourth
fatality in a year at the site, state officials said.
Goodyear said it had reported the death to the federal
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and would
cooperate with it.
"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers of
the employee during this very difficult time," the statement
said.
The employee's identity and the circumstances of the death
at the plant about 250 miles southwest of Washington were not
announced.
The death at the plant was the fourth since August 2015, a
spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry
said. The department has sent a team to the Goodyear site, she
said.
Investigations into the previous three deaths have not been
concluded, said Ron Graham, health director of the Virginia
Occupational Safety and Health Program, which oversees federal
workplace rules in the state.
The Virginia agency issued three violations totaling $16,975
in fines in February for the accident last year, according to an
inspections report on the OSHA website. Goodyear is contesting
the penalties. The other two accidents, prior to Friday, took
place this year.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)