(Adds details of lawsuit, no comment from banks)
By Gary Robertson and Aruna Viswanatha
RICHMOND, Va./WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The state of
Virginia said on Tuesday that it sued units of Citigroup Inc
, Deutsche Bank AG and 11 other banks, accusing
them of defrauding the state's retirement fund by selling it
shoddy mortgage bonds in the run-up to the recent financial
crisis.
The lawsuit seeks $1.15 billion in damages from the banks,
who allegedly misled the Virginia Retirement System about the
quality of loans in investments purchased between 2004 and 2010.
The state's attorney general said an analysis showed nearly
40 percent of the mortgages that backed 220 securities the fund
purchased were fraudulently represented as posing a lower risk
of default than they actually did.
Attorney General Mark Herring said the fund lost $383
million when it was forced to sell the securities.
The other banks named in the lawsuit include units of Bank
of America Corp, Credit Suisse AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings plc, Morgan
Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Representatives
of the banks either declined comment or did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The case follows many other states' resolution of similar
cases over losses that state funds suffered from pools of
mortgages considered to be at the center of the 2008 financial
crisis. Some of the cases were wrapped up through joint
federal-state settlements with several financial institutions
including Bank of America and Citigroup.
At a press conference announcing the lawsuit, Herring said a
whistleblower, which he identified as financial modeling firm
Integra REC, recently brought the allegations to his office.
Under a law about providing evidence of defrauding Virginia
taxpayers, such a whistleblower could earn between 15 to 25
percent of any recovered funds. A representative of Integra REC
declined to comment on the case.
The lawsuit was unsealed Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court.
"The message today is clear. If you try to rip off or
defraud Virginia consumers or Virginia taxpayers, you will be
caught and you will be held responsible," Herring said at the
press conference, which was held at the courthouse.
The banks have 21 days to respond to the lawsuit.
"We are in this for the long haul," Herring said.
(Reporting by Gary Robertson in Richond and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington, with additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in
New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)