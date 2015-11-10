Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
WASHINGTON Nov 10 Virginia is planning a $3.5 billion bond sale to fund public universities in the state as well as $1 billion of projects to upgrade road infrastructure, the state's governor, Terry McAuliffe, said on Tuesday.
McAuliffe said he would soon announce "a billion dollar capital infrastructure investment in roads" and said the municipal bond market was the "savior" of the state. He made the comments at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) conference in Washington, D.C.
McAuliffe did not specify a date for $3.5 billion bond issue.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran Editing by W Simon)
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 17-month highs on Friday, as a slightly stronger yen triggered selling in futures markets while investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings such as from automaker Nissan on a surprise hike in dividend.