WASHINGTON, March 13 Virginia broke a four-month
streak of revenue gains in February and posted a 2 percent
decline compared with the same month in 2012, the largest drop
since December 2011, Virginia's governor said on Wednesday.
"While overall economic indicators continue a trend of
progress and recovery, this month's decline in revenue reminds
us that our future economic growth is still insecure and
uncertain," said Governor Bob McDonnell in a statement.
"Virginia continues to fare better than neighboring states."
For more than a year and a half, Virginia has mostly posted
monthly gains in revenues. Revenues have dropped only three
other times since July 2011. In December 2011, it posted a
decline of 4.7 percent. There were also drops of 0.7 percent in
September and 0.4 percent in June.
Those declines compare to the 19.5 percent spike in January,
which followed a 4.9 percent rise in December.
Virginia is especially vulnerable to the federal spending
cuts known as sequestration because of the military presence in
the state as well as heavy federal spending on procurement and
salaries. Its proximity to the U.S. capital, though, also helped
the state emerge from the 2007-09 recession faster than others.
Secretary of Finance Ric Brown in a letter to the governor
warned that "February is not generally a significant month for
revenue collections." Also, last February occurred in a leap
year, and the extra day helped boost revenue growth 17.2
percent, he said.
The decrease in February 2013 from the year before was
driven by a 5.7 percent drop in collections of payroll tax
withholding, which would have been affected by the loss of a day
for making deposits, according to Brown. Withholding taxes
provide 63 percent of the state's general fund revenues.
Sales taxes, which support 20 percent of the general fund,
were up 10.3 percent.