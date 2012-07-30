July 30 Virginia's revenue rose in the fiscal
year just ended, growing 5.4 percent from the year before and
returning to the level reached in fiscal 2008, Governor Bob
McDonnell said in a statement on Monday.
For almost all states, fiscal 2008 marks the last year
before the financial crisis, housing problems and recession
combined to cause their revenue to tumble.
Due to its proximity to the nation's capital and the
presence of the military, Virginia's budget problems were milder
than many states. It has enjoyed a strong recovery for more than
a year.
Fiscal 2012 revenue growth exceeded the state's forecast of
4.5 percent, mostly because of higher individual income tax
withholding, which represents 65 percent of revenues, and tax
refunds that were $147.1 million below expectations.
McDonnell said fiscal 2012, which ended on June 30, also
marked the third year in a row that Virginia had revenue above
its forecast. Revenues beat forecasts by more than $129.2
million. Virginia will release its spending report for the year
in August and show the state's total surplus.
In fiscal 2011, Virginia's revenue was $311 million above
expectations, and in fiscal 2010 it was $228 million, according
to the governor, a leader in the Republican party.
Most of the windfall will be deposited in the state's
reserves, or rainy day fund.
In a statement, Secretary of Finance Ric Brown said state
employees will receive bonuses of up to 3 percent if enough
money is available from the total surplus, about $80 million.