By Gary Robertson
| CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Oct 24 The subject of a
Rolling Stone article on a rape at the University of Virginia
that the magazine has since retracted because the attack
appeared not to have happened, testified on Monday she believed
she had told the reporter the truth.
The woman, identified only as "Jackie," gave a videotaped
deposition for a civil lawsuit filed by a former associate dean
of students at the school who has sued Rolling Stone for $7.9
million, claiming defamation.
"I stand by what I told Rolling Stone. I believed it to be
true at the time," the woman said in a recording played to the
jury at U.S. District Court in Charlottesville on Monday.
When pushed by attorneys to provide specific details, she
responded: "I have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). I
don't remember a lot of what happened at that time."
The 2014 article, "A Rape on Campus," prompted a national
debate about sexual assaults on college campuses and the role of
fraternities. But subsequent investigations by police and the
magazine determined the attack depicted never took place, and
Rolling Stone withdrew the article.
The plaintiff, Nicole Eramo, contends the article painted
her as a villain and has hurt her employment prospects. She now
works in an administrative role at the school.
The trial will hinge on whether Rolling Stone believed
Jackie's story when it published the article.
Jackie testified she had been uncomfortable about the
article, but added: "I felt overwhelmed and stressed and scared.
I was getting pressure from a lot of people to do something."
She testified that when she first spoke with reporter
Sabrina Rubin Erdely, she thought the article was going to be
about survivor support for sexual assault victims on college
campuses.
Instead, the focal point of the article became her own
account of being raped by seven men at a fraternity party in
2012, when she was a freshman.
She said she was under the impression the details of her
story were never going to be published.
Rolling Stone said in a statement it believed the trial was
going well.
"The jury has heard abundant evidence that Erdely and
Rolling Stone did not publish the article with actual malice,"
it said.
To prove defamation under U.S. libel laws, it must be shown
that a media organization deliberately published information it
knew to be untrue with the intent of damaging the subject's
reputation.
Sex assaults remain a major concern on U.S. college
campuses. Some reports estimate that one in five female students
will be a victim of sexual assault during their college years.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)