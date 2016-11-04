Nov 4 A federal jury has found Rolling Stone magazine, its owner and reporter Sabrina Erdely liable in the defamation lawsuit brought over a retracted story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia, a television station reported on Friday.

WVIR-TV said that Erdely had been found liable with malice on six claims in the lawsuit brought by school administrator Nicole Eramo. The jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, Virginia found Rolling Stone and owner Wenner Media was each found liable on three claims, it said.

