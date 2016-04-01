RICHMOND, Va. A Virginia state trooper died after a man he had approached inside a Richmond bus station pulled out a gun and opened fire, before two other police officers returned gunfire, killing the suspect, police said.

Virginia State Police Colonel Steven Flaherty told a news conference on Thursday that the trooper, Chad Dermyer, 37, died from his injuries.

Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia state police told reporters earlier that the gunman also died. "The shooting suspect was transported to the VCU medical Center where he died Thursday afternoon."

Two other people, both civilians, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, Geller said. Greyhound said in a statement that no employees were injured.

Geller declined to answer questions as to what may have provoked the attack.

Greyhound, owned by FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L), said the station was closed until further notice and the company was actively working with authorities to provide any information needed, including video surveillance that was captured.

