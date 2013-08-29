China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Aug 29 Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut its rating on senior lien revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) issued by the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority to BBB from BBB-plus, affecting $901.1 million of debt.
The rating agency also downgraded the authority's $177 million of subordinate lien revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) to BBB-minus from BBB and its $250 million subordinate revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note-Diageo project) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
"The downgrade of the ratings on the authority's matching fund bonds incorporates significant negative revisions to the official forecast of pledged revenues, which Fitch believes weakens the security provided for these bonds," the rating agency said in a statement.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.