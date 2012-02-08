* Q4 revenue up 2 percent to 1.0 billion pounds
* Had 435,000 TiVo customers at year-end
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Feb 8 British cable operator
Virgin Media beat expectations for its fourth quarter,
after customers snapped up the combination of its new TV service
and fast broadband offerings.
Much like rival BSkyB, Virgin Media has focused on
selling more products to existing customers in recent quarters,
meaning fewer but possibly more valuable users to help see it
through the difficult economic climate.
Also like BSkyB, the strategy appears to be paying off, as
the number of customers taking its new TiVo TV service, which
offers on-demand programming and recommendations, more than
doubled in the fourth quarter with 273,000 net additions.
It had 435,000 TiVo customers at the end of the year, 12
percent of the overall TV base. Also during the quarter,
133,000 new and existing customers moved to its superfast
broadband offering.
"We are seeing the work that we have been doing over the
last few years -- building better capability in the network,
better broadband and now launching TiVo. We are seeing the
combination really starting to give us a competitive advantage,"
chief executive Neil Berkett told Reuters.
Overall, the group attracted 15,000 net new cable customers
in the quarter, helping it show strong cash generation.
Revenue for the quarter was up 2 percent to 1.0 billion
pounds, broadly in line with forecasts, while operational cash
flow and free cash flow were up 5 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively, both ahead of forecasts.
"In a fast-changing industry and an uncertain economic
environment, our 2011 results demonstrate the underlying
resilience of Virgin Media's business model, with modest revenue
growth driving robust operating cash flow and record free cash
flow," the group said.
"Our next accelerated stock repurchase of $250 million shows
our ability and commitment to translate the cash generative
characteristics of our business into shareholder value."
While Virgin Media does not give an official outlook,
Berkett said he was happy with the progress it was making and
said he was not seeing any deterioration over its performance in
the last couple of quarters.
Goldman Sachs said it expected the results to support Virgin
Media stock, which is traded in the United States, if it can
maintain a stable customer base.