* Q1 net cable customer additions of 21,200
* Q1 revenue up 2.4 pct to 1.0 bln stg
* Op cash flow flat at 376 million stg
* Free cash flow down 13 percent to 87.1 mln stg
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 25 - Usain Bolt boosted Virgin Media Inc's
subscriber numbers in the first quarter, as an ad
campaign fronted by the sprinter helped attract 21,200 net cable
customers, 6,000 more than in the last quarter of 2011.
Finance Director Eamonn O'Hare said the group was "fast out
of the blocks" at the start of 2012 as the ads for its fast
broadband speeds resonated with customers.
"Customer retention, or churn, was at its lowest level for
two years at 1.2 percent and the customer net adds at 21,000 was
the highest number for two years," he said in an interview on
Wednesday.
Nearly 50 percent of the group's new customers chose speeds
of 30Mb or above, the group's definition of superfast broadband,
he said, and it added 242,000 customers to its connected TV
service TiVo during the quarter.
New York-listed Virgin Media, which competes with BT Group
Plc, BSkyB and TalkTalk, said revenue
rose 2.4 percent to 1.0 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), while
operating income was up 18 percent to 131 million pounds.
The cost of the ad campaign hit the group's cash flow,
however, with operating cash flow flat at 376 million pounds and
free cash flow down 13 percent to 87.1 million pounds.
Analysts at Espirito Santo said that although marketing
costs weighed, the group's operating trends were strong.
"Operating trends showed strong demand for TiVo, premium TV
and superfast broadband products and importantly customer
retention has started to improve with churn falling to 14.0
percent, the lowest level for two years," they said.
They said operating cash flow was weaker than expected but
saw little pressure on their full-year forecast of 1.66 billion
pounds as costs reduce during the rest of the year.
Virgin Media has been focusing on attracting business
customers to its cable network, an area that could become more
competitive if mobile operator Vodafone succeeds in
buying Cable & Wireless Worldwide.
O'Hare, however, said Virgin's opportunity in the sector
would be undiminished by the deal.
"We only have 5 percent market share in the enterprise
sector," he said, comparing this to 45 percent on the consumer
side. "We are coming off a very low base."