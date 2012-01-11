LONDON Jan 11 British cable operator
Virgin Media has embarked on an 18-month programme to
upgrade the speeds of all its broadband customers at a cost of
around 110 million pounds, it said on Wednesday.
Virgin, which has around 4 million broadband customers, said
the programme would on average double the broadband speeds for
all its subscribers.
The upgrade will be largely funded by the money it raised
through the sale of its stake in UKTV, a deal it announced in
August for 239 million pounds.
The move is designed to strengthen Virgin's grip on the
broadband market, where customers are demanding ever faster
speeds to download video and support an array of devices from
laptops to computer tablets.
Customers taking the fastest broadband package will see
their speeds increase to 120 megabits while subscribers to
Virgin's current 10, 20, 30 and 50 Mb services will see their
speeds at least doubled.
The mass roll-out of faster speeds will start in February
and is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.
"The last few quarters have demonstrated that, with the
proliferation of exciting new digital services, demand for
superfast connectivity among UK households is accelerating
fast," Chief Executive Neil Berkett said.
"The roll-out of this initiative means we will offer more
value for both existing and potential customers. In both the
short and medium term, we anticipate that it will provide a
compelling return on a relatively modest incremental
investment."
Excluding the incremental investment, Virgin Media`s cash
capital expenditure will remain within the current guidance of
15 to 17 percent of revenue for 2012 and for future years.