Feb 28 Virgin Media Finance Plc on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Argicole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Lloyds, RBS and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIRGIN MEDIA FINANCE PLC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 2/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 8/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/13/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 333 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS