LONDON Oct 2 Virgin Money, the British
challenger bank founded and partly owned by entrepreneur Richard
Branson, said it plans to raise 150 million pounds ($243.3
million) from a stock market listing in London.
Branson's Virgin Group and WL Ross, a U.S.-based investment
vehicle, collectively own just over 90 percent of Virgin Money.
Virgin said on Thursday those two will sell shares and the
company will also sell shares in the offer to boost its capital
strength and support its growth.
It will have a free float of at least 25 percent after the
offer.
Virgin will pay 50 million pounds to the UK Treasury on
completion of the offer, under the terms of its purchase of
Northern Rock in 2011.
($1 = 0.6166 British Pounds)
