LONDON Nov 4 British lender Virgin Money said
on Tuesday it would go ahead with its postponed stock market
listing and expected to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange
by the end of November.
The company, backed by billionaires Richard Branson and
Wilbur Ross, said last month it was postponing its initial
public offering (IPO) as market conditions soured amid concerns
over global growth.
The business had planned to raise around 150 million pounds
($240 million) in a flotation that could value the firm at 1.5
billion to 2 billion pounds.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that
Virgin Money was to resume its initial public offering.
Virgin Money Chief Executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia said in a
statement that new Bank of England leverage rules set out last
week had provided clarity for the UK banking sector, meaning the
time was right to push ahead.
"Given this and given more stable market conditions, we now
plan to move forward with our IPO with the aim of being admitted
by the end of November."
