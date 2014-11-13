LONDON Nov 13 Virgin Money, the British challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, said it had priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at the bottom end of its price range, valuing the business at 1.25 billion pounds ($2 billion).

The bank, which is also backed by U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, said it would raise 150 million pounds from the initial public offering (IPO). The IPO was priced at 283 pence per share and conditional trading will begin at 0800 GMT on Thursday.

(1 US dollar = 0.6340 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Freya Berry)