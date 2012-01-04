LONDON Jan 4 Virgin Money said it had
struck a two-year deal to sponsor English Premier League soccer
team Newcastle United, just days after buying the banking
business of current sponsor Northern Rock.
The Virgin logo will be used on team shirts for the
remainder of the current 2011/12 season, under the previous
sponsorship deal with Northern Rock. Virgin's new deal will be
for the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. It was
likely to be worth a similar amount to the last deal,
estimated at about 3 million pounds ($4.7 million) a season.
Newcastle-based lender Northern Rock nearly collapsed in
2007 after suffering the first run on a UK bank for a century
and was nationalised the following year.
It was split in two, and Virgin Money -- the banking arm of
billionaire British entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group
-- bought the "good bank" part of the business in a deal worth
up to 1 billion pounds.
The deal was completed on Sunday and gives Virgin Money 4
million customers, 2,100 staff and 75 former Northern Rock
branches, with a 14 billion pound mortgage book.
Northern Rock has long had close ties to its local
north-east England community and had sponsored Newcastle United
since 2003.
($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)