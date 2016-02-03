NEW YORK Feb 3 Apple Inc must pay VirnetX Holding Corp more than $625 million for using the patent licensing company's Internet security technology without permission in its FaceTime and iMessage features, a federal jury in Texas said on Wednesday.

The award was more than the $532 million VirnetX had asked for going into the trial, which began on Jan. 25. The jury said Apple's infringement was willful. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Leslie Adler)