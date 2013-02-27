BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
Feb 27 VirnetX Holding Corp, an internet security software company, said a district court has upheld a previous patent infringement ruling against Apple Inc and denied the iPhone maker's motion to reduce the $368 million in damages.
VirnetX was awarded the damages in November after a federal jury said Apple had infringed the company's patents for virtual-private-network technology to use in Apple's FaceTime video-calling function.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, ordered Apple to pay $33,561 in daily interest and $330,201 in daily damages for infringement up to the final judgment, VirnetX said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)