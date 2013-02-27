BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
* VirnetX awarded $368 mln in damages in November
* Court asks companies to negotiate a license
* VirnetX shares up 6 pct
Feb 27 VirnetX Holding Corp, which holds internet security patents, said a federal court has upheld a ruling against Apple Inc in a patent infringement lawsuit and denied the iPhone maker's motion to reduce the $368 million in damages.
VirnetX shares rose 6 percent to $35.91 in morning trading on the American Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The court ordered Apple to pay $33,561 in daily interest and $330,201 in daily damages up to the final judgment, VirnetX said on Wednesday.
VirnetX was awarded the damages in November after a federal jury said Apple's use of the Nevada-based company's virtual-private-network technology in the FaceTime video-calling application in iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Mac computers had infringed the company's patents.
VirnetX, which has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, accused Apple of infringing four patents.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, denied VirnetX's request for a permanent injunction and ordered the companies to negotiate a license in the next 45 days.
"We look forward to negotiating a license with Apple that includes an ongoing royalty agreement," VirnetX Chief Executive Kendall Larsen said in a statement.
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility