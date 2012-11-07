Nov 7 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp
jumped 27 percent after a jury asked Apple Inc to pay
about $368 million to the Internet security software maker for
infringement of four patents.
The patents relate to virtual private networking and were
infringed by Apple's Facetime application used in iPhone, iPad,
iPod Touch and Mac computers.
The Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division,
will hear the post-trial motions in the coming weeks, VirnetX
said in a statement.
VirnetX shares were up $6.46 at $32.75 in afternoon trading
on the American Stock Exchange.
