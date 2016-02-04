By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 4 Virtu Financial plans
to launch later this year a "velvet rope" service in which it
will execute trades for select institutional investors, Doug
Cifu, head of the automated trading firm, said on Thursday.
The agency offering would not require any new hires or
infrastructure at the firm, Cifu said on a call with analysts
after Virtu reported a 37.7 percent decrease in net income to
$42.9 million for the fourth quarter.
"What we have at Virtu is a technology plant that is
multi-asset class, multi-currency and very low latency and very
efficient and very scaled," he said. "To the extent we can use
that asset and leverage that asset into what I will call related
and ancillary businesses ... I'm very open to it," he said.
Virtu makes markets around the globe, continuously quoting
buy and sell prices for others to trade against, profiting off
the bid-offer spread, using high-frequency trading (HFT)
strategies.
HFTs use sophisticated technology and algorithms to trade
stocks and other assets at near-light speed and are responsible
for around half of the volume in U.S. equities and Treasuries,
and nearly that in spot foreign exchange.
As HFT has increased, so too have the headlines citing
regulatory fines for market manipulation by bad actors using HFT
strategies, as well as concerns about market instability and
"phantom" liquidity. In May 2014, Michael Lewis's book "Flash
Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" claimed the market is rigged in
favor of HFT.
Cifu said his firm often reaches out to institutional
investors to demonstrate Virtu's execution capabilities,
technology and understanding of the market, in part to "debunk
some of the nonsense around HFT."
One particular firm, which Cifu did not name, but which
Reuters in late 2014 identified as T. Rowe Price Group,
was interested in Virtu executing trades for it and the firms
ran an experiment.
Rich Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill, said on the
earnings call that he had spoken to T. Rowe, which indicated it
had a very positive experience with Virtu.
The idea to take on clients at Virtu came when Steve Cavoli,
a former electronic trading executive from Morgan Stanley with
institutional knowledge of agency execution, joined in
September.
"He was convinced and I became convinced that we could build
what we'll call a velvet rope agency offering and offer it to a
select few buy-side institutions," Cifu said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)