By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 6 High-speed electronic trading
firm Virtu Financial on Friday expressed its support to
regulators for upstart stock trading venue IEX Group, which has
applied to become a registered U.S. stock exchange.
IEX, the alternative trading system (ATS) at the center of
Michael Lewis's controversial March 2014 book "Flash Boys: A
Wall Street Revolt," applied in September with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to become The Investors
Exchange. If approved, it aims to launch as such in the first
quarter of 2016.
Virtu, one of the world's largest market makers, taking the
other sides of trades to facilitate transactions in several
different asset classes, said it has been a top liquidity
provider on IEX since the ATS launched in October 2013.
"We applaud the improvements IEX has brought to the
marketplace, enhancing the vibrancy of the market through
innovation, entrepreneurship and transparency," Virtu's Chief
Executive Officer Douglas Cifu said in a letter to the SEC. (1.usa.gov/1HxMTtk)
From its conception, IEX has said its goal was to level the
playing field for all market participants by reducing the
emphasis trading centers place on speed. If a firm has the right
technology and algorithms, and can afford things like
proprietary data feeds and server space inside exchanges to
reduce execution times, they can beat others to the best prices.
Some say this has created a two-tier market.
As chronicled in "Flash Boys," IEX uses "speed bump," which
delays incoming orders by 350 millionths of a second. IEX says
this allows it to update ever-changing prices before the
quickest market participants can act on out-of-date prices,
preventing them from jumping ahead in the queue.
Earlier this week, exchange operator BATS Global Markets
called IEX's "speed bump" into question in its own letter to the
SEC, saying it gives IEX's own affiliated broker-dealer, which
routes orders to other exchanges, a distinct advantage over
other routing broker-dealers.
BATS asked the regulator to clarify the extent to which
electronic stock orders can be slowed down.
Virtu's Cifu encouraged the SEC to study and review the
potential market impact of IEX's speed bump, but noted it has
had no impact on Virtu's market making and liquidity
provisioning on the platform.
He said Virtu engages in the same strategies on IEX that it
uses on other ATSs, such as those run by Barclays and
JPMorgan, as well as on exchanges like the New York
Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Alan Crosby)