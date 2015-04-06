(Adds background)
By Sudarshan Varadhan
April 6 Electronic trading firm Virtu Financial
Inc is expecting a valuation of up to $2.6 billion in
its initial public offering, a year after the company postponed
its first attempt to go public amid a furor over high-frequency
trading.
Virtu Financial said on Monday its offering of 16.5 million
Class A shares is expected to be priced at between $17 and $19
per share, raising up to $314 million.(1.usa.gov/1c0Ei9j)
The company is a market-maker in equities, fixed income,
currencies and commodities. It earns money through "spreads" -
the difference between what buyers and sellers are willing to
pay or accept in a trade.
Virtu Financial's decision to postpone the IPO last year
followed the release of Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt", which questioned whether markets were rigged in
favor of high-frequency traders.
The company also caused a stir when it revealed last year
that it had only one day of trading losses in five years. The
detail was meant to show the firm's profitability but critics of
high-frequency trading pointed to it as a sign that high-speed
traders have unfair advantages.
Founder Vincent Viola, a former chairman of the New York
Mercantile Exchange, will control the company after the offering
though his ownership of Class D shares, which have more voting
power than ordinary shares.
The company's revenue rose 8.8 percent to $723 million in
2014, while net income rose 4.3 percent to $190 million, the
company said in a filing.
Virtu Financial's competitors include large broker-dealers
such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, as well as
niche players such as Citadel, KCG Holdings, Timber Hill and
Wolverine Trading.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed last
month that high-speed stock trading firms that execute
transactions away from exchanges should be subject to greater
regulatory oversight.
Apart from Virtu Financial, the plan is expected to affect
firms such as Jump Trading and Tradebot.
The SEC intensified its review of high frequency traders
following the "flash crash" in 2010, in which the Dow Jones
Industrial Average plunged 700 points before rebounding sharply.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP are among the underwriters for
Virtu Financial's offering.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)