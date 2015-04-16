(Adds details)
April 16 Shares of electronic trading firm Virtu
Financial Inc rose as much as 24.6 percent in their
debut, which was postponed by nearly a year due to widespread
criticism of high-frequency traders.
The company's shares touched a high of $23.67 on the Nasdaq
on Thursday, valuing the market maker in equities, fixed income,
currencies and commodities at about $3.23 billion.
Virtu postponed its IPO last year, following the release of
Michael Lewis's "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt", a book that
questioned whether markets were rigged in favor of
high-frequency traders.
U.S. regulators also sought information on registered broker
dealers, including Virtu, as part of an investigation into
high-frequency trading strategies.
Virtu was criticized after it said it had incurred only one
day of trading losses in five years, seemingly giving credence
to Lewis' claims that the fast traders were making billions at
the expense of the little guy.
The company, like other high frequency traders, earns money
through "spreads" - the difference between what buyers and
sellers are willing to pay or accept in a trade.
"If you analyze the March quarter, it has got a very low
price-to-earnings ratio," said Francis Gaskins, president of
ipopremium.com. He expects the stock to "edge up".
Its competitors include large broker-dealers such as Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc, as well
as niche players such as Citadel, KCG Holdings, Timber Hill and
Wolverine Trading.
Founder Vincent Viola, a former chairman of the New York
Mercantile Exchange, will control Virtu though his ownership of
Class D shares, which have more voting rights.
The IPO of 16.5 million Class A shares was priced at the top
end of the expected $17-$19 per share range, raising about
$314.1 million.
Virtu said in its IPO filing it expected to pay its first
dividend of 24 cents per Class A share in the third quarter. (bit.ly/1OHEbgU)
The company's revenue rose 8.8 percent to $723 million in
2014, while net income rose 4.3 percent to $190 million.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Sandler
O'Neill + Partners LP were among the underwriters for the
offering.
