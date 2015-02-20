(Adds details on IPO, background)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK Feb 20 Virtu Financial Inc IPO-VIRT.O, a trading firm whose plans to go public were postponed last year amid the furor over high-frequency trading, has filed a new prospectus for an IPO, a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday showed.

Virtu Financial said it plans to raise $100 million by listing on Nasdaq, though that figure is an estimate used to calculate the registration fee with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last year the company, which will be controlled by its founder Vincent Viola, a former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, sought to raise about $200 million to $250 million, valuing the firm at about $3 billion.

The prospectus for the first IPO was filed in March 2014, but was postponed a month later after Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," questioned whether markets were rigged in favor of high-frequency traders.

Virtu Financial also caused a furor after the firm revealed in its prospectus it had only one day of trading losses in five years. The detail was meant to show the firm's profitability but opponents of high-frequency trading pointed to it as a sign high-speed traders have unfair advantages.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP are the underwriters for the offering, among others.

