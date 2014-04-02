April 1 High-speed trading company, Virtu
Financial Inc, will not market its initial public offering until
after April 20, delaying the process from this week, people with
knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
New York-based Virtu is among the top U.S.-based
high-frequency trading (HFT) firms.
HFT has come under intense scrutiny in recent days,
coinciding with the release of author Michael Lewis' book "Flash
Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" on Monday. The book claims the U.S.
stock market is rigged in favor of high-speed trading firms,
which use their advantages of speed to extract billions from the
financial market.
On Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
it had several active investigations into possible wrongdoing by
high-frequency stock traders and other equity market structure
issues.
Virtu provides quotes in more than 10,000 securities and
contracts on more than 210 venues in 30 countries, according to
its IPO filing, said Bloomberg, which first reported the story.
(link.reuters.com/huk28v)
The move also coincides with investigation by U.S. federal
agents on whether high-speed trading companies violate U.S. laws
by using fast-moving market information not available to other
traders.
High-frequency trading (HFT) is a practice carried out by
many banks and proprietary trading firms using sophisticated
computer programs to send high volumes of order into the market,
executing a small portion of them when opportunities arise to
capitalize on price imbalances, or to make markets. HFT makes up
more than half of all U.S. trading volume.
The trading methods and technology that make HFT possible
are all legal, and the stock exchanges HFT firms trade on are
highly regulated. But Lewis said these firms are using their
speed advantage to profit at the expense of other market
participants to the tune of tens of billions of dollars.
New York state's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman recently
said he believes U.S. stock exchanges and other platforms
provide HFT firms with unfair advantages.
