By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Nov 16 Mutual fund company Virtus
Investment Advisers Inc will pay $16.5 million to settle charges
it touted false performance claims to boost an investment
strategy, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on
Monday.
The SEC penalty came after a multi-year investigation by the
regulatory agency into performance claims behind the once-$11.5
billion AlphaSector strategy, which the Hartford,
Connecticut-based unit of Virtus Investment Partners Inc
packaged as a mutual fund.
AlphaSector was based on a strategy, or unique set of rules,
governing when to buy and sell exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Regulators said the strategy was sold on the basis of a
performance track record that was both hypothetical and
inflated.
F-Squared Investments, which had managed the strategy, paid
$35 million last year to settle charges and later filed for
bankruptcy. The firm had been a top specialist in managing
portfolios of ETFs for retail financial advisers and
institutional investors.
"Virtus accepted F-Squared's historical performance
misrepresentations at face value and ignored red flags that
called these statements into question," Andrew Ceresney,
director of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.
Virtus did not admit to or deny the SEC's findings, the
regulator said. The firm's shares traded up 3 percent on Monday.
Phone calls to a spokeswoman and a lawyer representing the firm
were not immediately returned.
The settlement does not resolve all of the legal issues
relating to the sale of F-Squared strategies. The former CEO of
F-Squared, Howard Present, is fighting civil charges in federal
court.
Also on Monday, the SEC said it is still investigating "the
conduct of other advisers that potentially misled investors and
others with advertisements containing F-Squared's false
historical performance data."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)