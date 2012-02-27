Feb 27 (Reuters Basis Point) - Australian buyout firm
Quadrant Private Equity is starting the sale of its in-vitro
fertilisation (IVF) business, Virtus Health Group, and has hired
Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale, banking sources familiar
with the situation said on Monday.
The sale flyer is expected to go out to potential purchasers
which could include overseas buyers as well, the sources added.
The deal could potentially fetch up to A$500 million,
according to earlier media reports.
Morgan Stanley is also putting together staple financing
based on a senior debt leverage multiple of high four to five
times, the sources said.
Virtus Health Group is the merger of a number of
Quadrant-owned IVF businesses including New South Wales-based
IVF Australia, the Queensland Fertility Group which was
purchased in 2009, and Hunter IVF.
Virtus' financiers are ANZ, BOS International Australia and
Westpac Banking Group.