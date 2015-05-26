May 26 Data storage products maker EMC Corp said it would buy privately-held Virtustream for about $1.2 billion in cash.

EMC said on Tuesday that Virtustream would form its new managed cloud services business.

The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, is expected to add to EMC's revenue and profit in 2016, the company said. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)